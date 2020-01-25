Global  

Kelly scores 27 to carry Quinnipiac over Fairfield 81-67

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Rich Kelly had 27 points as Quinnipiac topped Fairfield 81-67 on Friday night. Kevin Marfo had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Quinnipiac (10-7, 5-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tyrese Williams and Matt Balanc added 11 points each. Landon Taliaferro had 21 points for the Stags (7-11, 3-4). Taj Benning added […]
