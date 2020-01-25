Global  

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Reuters India Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood producer in the early 1990s.
 Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood producer in the early 1990s. Lisa Bernhard has more.

