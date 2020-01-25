Global  

Jokic, Nuggets, control boards in 113-106 win over Pelicans

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 on Friday night. Zion Williamson scored 15 points in about 21 minutes for New Orleans. The Pelicans dropped to 0-2 since the NBA’s top overall draft choice was activated for the first time […]
