Jokic, Nuggets, control boards in 113-106 win over Pelicans Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 on Friday night. Zion Williamson scored 15 points in about 21 minutes for New Orleans. The Pelicans dropped to 0-2 since the NBA’s top overall draft choice was activated for the first time […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Jokic, Nuggets, control boards in 113-106 win over Pelicans Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 on Friday night

FOX Sports 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this