No. 2 Pliskova out in chaotic 3rd round at Australian Open

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova went the same way as seven-time champion Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka, exiting in a chaotic third round at the Australian Open. Pliskova, a semifinalist here last year, lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) Saturday to 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in match lasting almost 2 1/2 hours. It […]
