No. 2 Pliskova out in chaotic 3rd round at Australian Open
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova went the same way as seven-time champion Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka, exiting in a chaotic third round at the Australian Open. Pliskova, a semifinalist here last year, lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) Saturday to 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in match lasting almost 2 1/2 hours. It […]
Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No. 8 and had previously won the tournament seven times. In...
Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..
Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova went the same way as seven-time champion Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka, exiting in a chaotic third round at... CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC Sport •Seattle Times •Reuters •BBC News
TENNIS Things picked up where they left off Friday night in Melbourne.
