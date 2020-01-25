Global  

Tiger Woods in Torrey Pines mix despite four-putt shocker

The Age Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Having tamed Torrey Pines eight times before, Tiger Woods has not given up hope of another US PGA Tour victory despite falling away from the leading group after day two.
News video: 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines kicks off

 Local golfers Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson will be among the star-studded field as the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday.

Fans flock to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for a glimpse of Tiger Woods [Video]Fans flock to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for a glimpse of Tiger Woods

Crowds of people arrived at the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course to see golf star Tiger Woods in action as he prepares for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods sets sights on Tour record [Video]Woods sets sights on Tour record

Tiger Woods has his first opportunity of 2020 to break the all-time PGA Tour record of wins this week at Torrey Pines.

Golf-Palmer surges into lead, Tiger battles back at Torrey Pines

Ryan Palmer's birdie blitz vaulted him into a two-stroke lead while Tiger Woods recovered from a terrible start in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open...
Woods, McIlroy give Torrey Pines the feel of a season opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A small crowd that gathered in the morning chill made its way to the first tee to watch Tiger Woods start his pro-am round Wednesday at Torrey...
