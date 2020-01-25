Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Malaysia confirms first cases of coronavirus infection

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Malaysia on Saturday said it had confirmed three cases of coronavirus infection, the first in the Southeast Asian country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus

Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus 01:15

 France confirmed on Friday (January 25th) its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with two patients being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland [Video]UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland

Britain is braced for more potential cases of the deadly coronavirus as four possible cases are tested in Scotland. Professor Jurgen Haas, head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh,..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:15Published

Confirmed: First Case Of Coronavirus Hits US [Video]Confirmed: First Case Of Coronavirus Hits US

A US resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed at least six in China. The US Centers for Disease Control and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China reports rising death toll from coronavirus 

Victims include doctor in Wuhan as Europe, Australia and Malaysia confirm first cases of disease
FT.com

Malaysia Confirms Three Cases of Coronavirus - Health Minister


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.