Shots from stands, women’s 3-on-3 highlight NHL skills event

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Shooting pucks from the stands and some of the best women’s hockey players in the world going back and forth in a 3-on-3 game stole the show at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. The two new events spiced up the skills competition by showcasing the kind of offensive skill that has […]
News video: Watch as the NHL unveils the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition

Watch as the NHL unveils the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition 24:48

 David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk, Patrick Kane, Tyler Seguin, Brady Tkachuk, David Perron, Ryan O'Reilly, Mitchell Marner, Marie-Philip Poulin and Hilary Knight take it up to the stands and participate in the All-Star Skills Competition's first ever Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada edges U.S. in latest chapter of women's hockey rivalry at NHL skills competition

Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored to give Canada a 2-1 win over the United States in a 3-on-3 women's game on Friday during the NHL's all-star skills...
CBC.ca

Women in all-star event hope it's a sign of NHL's deeper interest in a league

More integration of women into this year's NHL's all-star weekend is another milestone for their game as they flex their collective muscle in a bid for a better...
CBC.ca


