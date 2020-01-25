Global  

Rapper YG arrested on suspicion of robbery days ahead of Grammys performance

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Rapper YG was arrested at his Los Angeles home just days ahead of his scheduled performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
News video: Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys

Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys 01:05

 Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys The new song was reportedly written just days before her overdose in July 2018. The performance will mark Lovato's first live performance since the overdose. Lovato revealed via Instagram on Jan. 14 that she will be performing at the 2020...

Rapper YG arrested in LA on suspicion of robbery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy...
Seattle Times

Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery

Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials…
Japan Today


credack

Chandra Redack Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery https://t.co/SP4hmaFhMc 14 seconds ago

janetmp7

Patriot ❌ RT @mgrant76308: Rapper YG -- who is best known for his hit song, "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)" -- was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Frid… 54 seconds ago

anglescovered

Neil Armstrong Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery https://t.co/zFHl5s5452 2 minutes ago

KimFisherHHISC

Kim Fisher RT @BreitbartNews: Rapper YG — who is best known for his hit song, “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” — was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Frid… 5 minutes ago

