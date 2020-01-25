Global  

Why is everyone trying to make 'Brad and Jen: The Sequel' happen?

The Age Saturday, 25 January 2020
All of a sudden we're all Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap, trying to get our divorced parents back together.
