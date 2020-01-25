Global  

ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs KBFC

DNA Saturday, 25 January 2020
FCG vs KBFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Player List, FCG Dream11 Team Player List, KBFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Head to Head.
Gokul37066008

Gokul Vijay Will VAR be introduced in ISL??? How is VAR useful???? If VAR is there, Kerala blasters would be in Top 4 this… https://t.co/tMVuGBMEnx 3 minutes ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama #ISL2019 : FC Goa lead Kerala Blasters 2-0 at half-time #FCGKBFC 7 minutes ago

SportstarScores

Sportstar | Live Scores GOAL! FC Goa 2-0 Kerala Blasters Yet another team effort from Goa results in a goal as Jackichand Singh thumps th… https://t.co/eVNm6Meitu 8 minutes ago

madmaxhur

real life joe goldberg Kerala Blasters are a meme club now. #goaker #isl #keralablasters #fcgoa 9 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar RT @SportstarScores: GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Kerala Blasters Hugo Boumous puts the Gaurs ahead with a tap-in from close range following a lovely… 23 minutes ago

ExpectedGoal

ISL Analyst #IndianSuperLeague 2019 - Match 67, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC. The 26th minute, Goal from FC Goa's boumous regis… https://t.co/G6G0bbn0we 27 minutes ago

SportstarScores

Sportstar | Live Scores GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Kerala Blasters Hugo Boumous puts the Gaurs ahead with a tap-in from close range following a lov… https://t.co/qeGDG3IJKw 28 minutes ago

ExpectedGoal

ISL Analyst #IndianSuperLeague 2019 - Match 67, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC. The 22nd minute, on target shot from FC Goa's m.f… https://t.co/xhl2f1xP3C 31 minutes ago

