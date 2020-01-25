Rulership ticks all the boxes on the way to the Blue Diamond

Rulership had everything as he scored at Randwick on Saturday before he targets a tilt at the Blue Diamond.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Data reveals why the holiday season is the most social time of the year The "socializing season" this winter will include 25 hours of mingling at 11 different festive events - and $788 spent on new outfits, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published on December 5, 2019

Tweets about this