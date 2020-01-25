Baldwin’s flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes, helping No. 13 Butler rally to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime Friday night. The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East) trailed by six with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation, but Baldwin scored nine straight to force the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Baldwin Leads #24 Butler Past Ole Miss Butler guard Kamar Baldwin scores 31 on the Rebels. Credit: WCBIPublished on December 5, 2019

Tweets about this Sports News Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/OLCsjVXSqn 11 minutes ago Coach Billy Carson Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/yqXVOFV6Rc https://t.co/x34Q284o8x 34 minutes ago