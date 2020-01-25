Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baldwin’s flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes, helping No. 13 Butler rally to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime Friday night. The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East) trailed by six with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation, but Baldwin scored nine straight to force the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baldwin Leads #24 Butler Past Ole Miss [Video]Baldwin Leads #24 Butler Past Ole Miss

Butler guard Kamar Baldwin scores 31 on the Rebels.

Credit: WCBIPublished


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/OLCsjVXSqn 11 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT https://t.co/yqXVOFV6Rc https://t.co/x34Q284o8x 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.