Will Smith, Reba take on Dolly Parton's 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' challenge

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Dolly Parton is a trendsetter, not only in the music world but on social media. The country icon has sparked one of 2020's first viral challenges.
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know
News video: Dolly Parton accidentally sparks new social media challenge

Dolly Parton accidentally sparks new social media challenge 00:33

 The legendary Dolly Parton has inspired a social media 📱challenge

Look: Eminem Adds Twist To ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ Challenge W/ Grindr Inclusion – “Did I Do This Right?”

Look: Eminem Adds Twist To ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ Challenge W/ Grindr Inclusion – “Did I Do This Right?”Dolly Parton has started a trend after posting a meme on Instagram showing four pictures of her in different outfits for multiple social media platforms....
SOHH

The gays got hold of the Dolly Parton Challenge and showed exactly why we can’t have nice things

Dolly Parton might have kickstarted the “LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder” challenge, but the gays have definitely made it their own. The “9 to 5”...
PinkNews Also reported by •eBaums World

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Will Smith, Reba take on Dolly Parton's 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' challenge https://t.co/JW1oV3lUdW https://t.co/M0qKdNI3KJ 13 minutes ago

