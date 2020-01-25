Global  

Facebook, YouTube content moderators asked to sign PTSD forms

Hindu Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Global professional services firm Accenture which provides content moderators for big tech firms has asked its moderators to sign a form, explicitly acknowledging that their job could cause post-traumatic stress disorder.
Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'voluntary' statements acknowledging their jobs could give them PTSD

Some YouTube content moderators are reportedly being told they could be fired if they don't sign 'voluntary' statements acknowledging their jobs could give them PTSD· Some YouTube content moderators are being forced to sign documents that acknowledge their jobs could lead to PTSD and negatively impact their mental health,...
