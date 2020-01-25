Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Veterans' charity Combat Stress stops new referrals over funding crisis

BBC News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Combat Stress says it cannot take on new referrals due to a cut in financial support from the NHS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals [Video]The top things that may derail your 2020 fitness goals

One in three Americans would give up sex for a year to instantly reach their fitness goals, according to new research.  A new survey of 2,000 Americans also found a quarter of respondents are..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ossien1

#ossietheludditeDDD RT @FWyhowska: Veterans' charity Combat Stress stops new referrals over funding crisis - BBC News https://t.co/QJNhvPEmEo 43 seconds ago

phippsef1

phippsef BBC News - Veterans' charity Combat Stress stops new referrals over funding crisis https://t.co/TBQhQhf21S 55 seconds ago

jdpoc

John O'Connell RT @bealejonathan: BBC News - Veterans' charity Combat Stress stops new referrals over funding crisis https://t.co/eduy8gSkSj 1 minute ago

pcb110

padraig @BorisJohnson how can an amazing charity Combat Stress not have sufficient funding. Shame on this government for not looking after veterans 2 minutes ago

JonnyVamExplore

Johnnyvomexplorer RT @BrokenByWar: Not good at all. I know a few lads suffering from PTSD who have been helped by this charity. Do the bigger charities with… 2 minutes ago

Sapper1801

carl mcbean @JohnnyMercerUK @BritishArmy. BBC News - Veterans' charity Combat Stress stops new referrals over funding crisis.… https://t.co/IX4YKyjmsp 2 minutes ago

middelburg_ger

Bob #WATP RT @XCatmac: Veterans charity cuts new cases over funding crisis https://t.co/gxwO92OKZw Sent via @updayUK 3 minutes ago

PsychChris101

Chris Foster 🌱 Veterans' charity Combat Stress stops new referrals over funding crisis. Now almost solely relies on public support… https://t.co/wMqXidPNX1 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.