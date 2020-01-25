Global  

Google to test more desktop Search design after backlash

Hindu Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Last week, Google introduced a new design for desktop Search that adds site favicons to every result which did not go well with users.
Google is backtracking on its controversial desktop search results redesign

Google is backtracking on its controversial desktop search results redesignIllustration: Alex Castro / The Verge Google is backtracking on a controversial search engine redesign, announcing today that it will experiment with some...
The Verge

Google is testing how to make ads sneakier in search results

Google is testing how to make ads sneakier in search resultsLast year, Google introduced a small but meaningful change to the way it presented search results on mobile – it started to display favicons. This would,  in...
The Next Web


