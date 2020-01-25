Emilee C Hatch Google Says Will Test More Desktop Search Designs After Recent Backlash https://t.co/GPIGrkOwBK https://t.co/Ux34ourkjx 1 hour ago

Gadgets Google Says Will Test More Desktop Search Designs After Recent Backlash #Gadgets https://t.co/JCYuoXFnLb https://t.co/q5Ukmmkx6o 2 hours ago

Samir Manglam Google Says Will Test More Desktop Search Designs After Recent Backlash https://t.co/w8vIi11ac1 2 hours ago

Gadgets 360 Google Says Will Test More Desktop Search Designs After Recent Backlash https://t.co/vwN8MFosxu 2 hours ago

Telangana Today “Google to test more desktop Search design after backlash” https://t.co/yTMjWsETpV 2 hours ago

DT Next Last week, #Google introduced a new design for desktop Search that adds site afavicons' to every result which did n… https://t.co/9dxgZrpxM2 5 hours ago

allabani sreeram rakesh Google to test more desktop Search design after backlash https://t.co/8sbZEcW8xu https://t.co/DPkMYLeVgL 6 hours ago