Australian Open 2020 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios v Karen Khachanov third round

The Age Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Local hope Nick Kyrgios takes on Karen Khachanov in third round of the Australian Open.
News video: Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open 01:22

 Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No. 8 and had previously won the tournament seven times. In...

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios barks, mocks his way to third round

Love him or hate him -- and make no mistake, there are plenty in each camp -- Nick Kyrgios never allows for a dull moment when he's on a tennis court, whether...
Denver Post Also reported by •ReutersDNAFOX SportsHinduBBC SportMid-Day

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersDNAFOX SportsHinduMid-DayBBC SportThe Argus

theagesport

The Age Sport Not long to go now before Nick Kyrgios takes on Karen Khachanov in the third round. Follow all the action live righ… https://t.co/lCyN3LS1rg 10 minutes ago

heraldsunsport

Herald Sun Sport "When he's doing the other stuff, of course I don't like." World No.1 Rafael Nadal stokes the fire ahead of a pot… https://t.co/pg7oU5iK5E 18 minutes ago

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines Melbourne (Australia) Age - Tennis: Australian Open 2020 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios v Karen Khachanov third round 58 minutes ago

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @heraldsunsport: Rafa through with ease. 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 against Carreño Busta. Over to you Nick! Follow #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/9Y8… 2 hours ago

heraldsunsport

Herald Sun Sport Rafa through with ease. 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 against Carreño Busta. Over to you Nick! Follow #AusOpen LIVE |… https://t.co/z3SNkxP8Yn 2 hours ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT Live Aus Open: Another domino falls! Second seed Karolina Pliskova latest casualty https://t.co/9SaS2UpB5r 5 hours ago

SportsNewscomau

SportsNews.com.au Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov Free Live Stream, Tips and Odds – Australian Open Mens 2020 https://t.co/CSETNfl3az 8 hours ago

mahootna2

#Twitt3rCrazy Robin RT @newscomauHQ: "Well that sucked" John Millman's heartbreaking words following his five-set #AusOpen thriller. https://t.co/Nkt8mXuxIN 8 hours ago

