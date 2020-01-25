Global  

China's Wuhan city to ban non-essential vehicles in downtown from Jan 26

Reuters Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Government of China's central city of Wuhan said on Saturday it would ban non-essential vehicles in downtown area from Jan 26 to contain virus outbreak, the People's Daily said.
News video: China closes off city of 11 million people

 Chinese state media has said the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains to contain a new virus that has killed 17 people. The state-owned People's Daily newspaper said in a tweet that no one would be allowed to leave the city starting at 10am local time and that train stations and...

Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness [Video]Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness

Health officials screen passengers arriving at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today (Jan 25th) as the country confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus. The sickness was the second instance in..

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases [Video]China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..

First case of coronavirus in Nepal after student who returned from Wuhan tests postive

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 24 (ANI): Nepal Health Ministry on Friday confirmed its first case of infection caused by the corinavirus after a student who returned...
China virus city in transport shutdown as WHO delays decision

Beijing (AFP) Jan 22, 2020 China said it was halting flights and trains from Thursday out of Wuhan, the city of 11 million people at the centre of a deadly...
