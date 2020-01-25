China's Wuhan city to ban non-essential vehicles in downtown from Jan 26
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Government of China's central city of Wuhan said on Saturday it would ban non-essential vehicles in downtown area from Jan 26 to contain virus outbreak, the People's Daily said.
Chinese state media has said the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains to contain a new virus that has killed 17 people. The state-owned People's Daily newspaper said in a tweet that no one would be allowed to leave the city starting at 10am local time and that train stations and...
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.
This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters.
The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..
Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 24 (ANI): Nepal Health Ministry on Friday confirmed its first case of infection caused by the corinavirus after a student who returned... Sify Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India
China said it was halting flights and trains from Thursday out of Wuhan, the city of 11 million people at the centre of a deadly... Terra Daily Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Sify
