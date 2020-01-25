Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey climbed to 21 Saturday, with more than 1,000 people injured, emergency officials said. Rescue workers were continuing to search for some 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin […]
