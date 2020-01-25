Global  

Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey climbed to 21 Saturday, with more than 1,000 people injured, emergency officials said. Rescue workers were continuing to search for some 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin […]
News video: Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News 01:15

 An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province. Officials said that at least 30 buildings collapsed due to the tremors. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake was...

Death toll up to 20 after strong earthquake jolts eastern Turkey

Death toll up to 20 after strong earthquake jolts eastern TurkeyThe magnitude 6.8 quake shook Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by dozens of aftershocks. ;
Jerusalem Post

At least 14 dead, hundreds hurt as quake hits eastern Turkey

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 rocked eastern Turkey on Friday killing at least 14 people, injuring more than 300 and leaving several trapped...
Japan Today Also reported by •HinduZee NewsSifyNews24Seattle TimesReuters IndiaFrance 24Reuters

yelizc1

yeliz 🖤♡ RT @ahval_en: Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake rises to 22. A prison in the southeastern province of Adıyaman will be evacuated d… 2 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21 https://t.co/KmpsYGkavX https://t.co/h3a990AcdU 3 minutes ago

DanLamothe

Dan Lamothe RT @AP_Europe: The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Turkey reaches 21 as rescuers battle to locate up to 30 more people trappe… 6 minutes ago

Walidsharu

I'm Nothing But A Number of Days RT @TRTWorldNow: UPDATE : Death toll from the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in eastern Turkey rises to 20 with 1015 injured - Turkey’s Disaster… 7 minutes ago

jay_bay_bae

J to the L O - hello RT @radionz: The death toll from a powerful earthquake that's struck eastern Turkey has risen to at least 20, with more than one thousand p… 7 minutes ago

TheDailyUsNews

TheDailyUSNews.com Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21 - https://t.co/zmQP2D2Rjz - The death toll from a strong ear… https://t.co/31b0nl1Fuw 8 minutes ago

LondonGlossyMag

London Glossy Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21 https://t.co/3Ltw4NHW5f https://t.co/2BDE2MG6oF 9 minutes ago

A_R_Bilal

Abdul Razzaq bilal RT @trtworld: Death toll from earthquake in eastern Turkey rises to 21 with 1,030 people injured, says Disaster and Emergency Management Pr… 16 minutes ago

