Uncertainty remains over the future success of Harry and Meghan's new life in Canada



Recent related videos from verified sources A "Victorian" life for Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities - Victoria, British Columbia, named after the queen who reigned until 1901, during a great.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:26Published 16 hours ago A "Victorian" life for Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities - Victoria, British Columbia, named after the queen who reigned until 1901, during a great.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Prince Harry and Meghan begin new life as ordinary people, relatively speaking Prince Harry and his wife Meghan began a new life Sunday as somewhat ordinary people with financial worries and security concerns after being stripped of their...

CTV News 6 days ago



A look at Harry and Meghan's potential new life in Canada While Buckingham Palace has yet to finalize exit plans for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Harry reportedly hopes to join his wife and son in Canada...

CBS News 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this