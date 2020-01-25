Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Uncertainty remains over the future success of Harry and Meghan's new life in Canada

CBC.ca Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The breathless headlines over Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family have subsided, but uncertainty remains about how their new life will work out for them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: A Harry day in Canada

A Harry day in Canada 02:03

 CANADA — Now with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking a step back from the spotlight, how will they adjust to life in Canada, eh?

Recent related videos from verified sources

A "Victorian" life for Harry and Meghan [Video]A "Victorian" life for Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities - Victoria, British Columbia, named after the queen who reigned until 1901, during a great..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

A 'Victorian' life for Harry and Meghan [Video]A "Victorian" life for Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities - Victoria, British Columbia, named after the queen who reigned until 1901, during a great..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan begin new life as ordinary people, relatively speaking

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan began a new life Sunday as somewhat ordinary people with financial worries and security concerns after being stripped of their...
CTV News

A look at Harry and Meghan's potential new life in Canada

While Buckingham Palace has yet to finalize exit plans for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Harry reportedly hopes to join his wife and son in Canada...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.