Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020

The Age Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Ash Barty has been named Young Australian of the Year while the tennis superstar is in Melbourne fighting to win the Australian Open.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open 01:22

 Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No. 8 and had previously won the tournament seven times. In...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tennis Player Ajla Tomljanović Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Her Boyfriend [Video]Tennis Player Ajla Tomljanović Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Her Boyfriend

During a press conference in the Australian Open, Ajla Tomljanović was asked about her fiancée. According to Business Insider, Tomljanović rolled her eyes when asked about fellow tennis player..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barty's chances lift as second seed gets knocked out, Kerber progresses

Ash Barty's hopes of winning the Australian Open have strengthened after second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of the tournament on Saturday.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldReuters

Australian Open Glance: Barty sees opposition disappear

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open: LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY Ash Barty was on and off the court quickly in her third-round match, a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersThe Age

Tweets about this

susanjssm

Susan RT @latikambourke: "This is bizarre. It really is...I don't think I'm deserving of it but, yeah, I'm just trying to be me..." https://t.co… 1 minute ago

LizCoolahan

Liz Coolahan RT @theage: The 23-year-old from Queensland beat six other finalists to receive the honour for her "inspiring" sporting achievements and gr… 6 minutes ago

andydosty35

Andrew RT @smh: Breaking: Ash Barty has been named Young Australian of the Year while the tennis superstar is in Melbourne fighting to win the Aus… 14 minutes ago

Jamie_Rossjohn

Prof. Jamie Rossjohn RT @RossjohnLab: Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020 https://t.co/duRKTUuFRC via @theage 29 minutes ago

malcolmconn

Malcolm Conn A @WBBL cricketer and @Richmond_FC supporter too! What a package! - Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australi… https://t.co/RfYVcOz9QQ 38 minutes ago

k_brow0499

K Browne- Yung Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020 https://t.co/XEAva7gvIC via @theage 43 minutes ago

brisbanetimes

Brisbane Times The 23-year-old from Ipswich was informed she had beaten seven other finalists to the title shortly before the offi… https://t.co/RcITT2o8Uh 45 minutes ago

RossjohnLab

Rossjohn lab Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020 https://t.co/duRKTUuFRC via @theage 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.