Susan RT @latikambourke: "This is bizarre. It really is...I don't think I'm deserving of it but, yeah, I'm just trying to be me..." https://t.co… 1 minute ago Liz Coolahan RT @theage: The 23-year-old from Queensland beat six other finalists to receive the honour for her "inspiring" sporting achievements and gr… 6 minutes ago Andrew RT @smh: Breaking: Ash Barty has been named Young Australian of the Year while the tennis superstar is in Melbourne fighting to win the Aus… 14 minutes ago Prof. Jamie Rossjohn RT @RossjohnLab: Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020 https://t.co/duRKTUuFRC via @theage 29 minutes ago Malcolm Conn A @WBBL cricketer and @Richmond_FC supporter too! What a package! - Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australi… https://t.co/RfYVcOz9QQ 38 minutes ago K Browne- Yung Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020 https://t.co/XEAva7gvIC via @theage 43 minutes ago Brisbane Times The 23-year-old from Ipswich was informed she had beaten seven other finalists to the title shortly before the offi… https://t.co/RcITT2o8Uh 45 minutes ago Rossjohn lab Tennis superstar Ash Barty named Young Australian of the Year 2020 https://t.co/duRKTUuFRC via @theage 55 minutes ago