Sourav Ganguly clarifies on choosing KL Rahul over Rishabh Pant for wicket-keeping

Despite having wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the team, KL Rahul is being prefered for the T20I series against New Zealand.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Not up to me': KL Rahul on being asked about Rishabh Pant's selection Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul looked clueless on Friday when he was asked as to when Rishabh Pant will get selected back into the side.

Sify 1 day ago



Gautam Gambhir questions team management's stand on Rishabh Pant Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has questioned the team management's decision to potentially jeopardize the future of Rishabh Pant, having highlighted KL...

Sify 3 days ago





Tweets about this