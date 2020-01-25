Global  

Robert Archibald: Former GB and Scotland basketball player dies at 39

BBC News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Former Great Britain player Robert Archibald, the only Scot to have played in the United States' National Basketball Association, dies at the age of 39 in Chicago.
