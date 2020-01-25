Global  

What’s new in the China virus outbreak

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
More than 1,200 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have identified the illness as a new kind of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more […]
News video: China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus

China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus 02:13

 Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an official there, as outbreak casts shadow over Chinese Lunar New Year.

Health Headlines - 1-24-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 1-24-19

In today's health headlines we talk about a new cancer therapy that is coming from a former purdue student's tumor. Wuhan China is working on a new hospital to deal with the new Coronavirus. Finally,..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:43Published

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows [Video]China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


US airports screen passengers for China virus

The Coronvirus outbreak in China has the CDC on alert. They have set-up screenings at three U.S. airports including San Francisco, JFK in New York and LAX. (Jan...
USATODAY.com

New China virus: North Korea bans foreign tourists

Nearly 300 people have been infected in the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China.
BBC News


