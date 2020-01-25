Global  

Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an 'emergency'

Hindu Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Schools and universities would remain closed until February 17 while public events including a new year gala and next month's marathon have also been called off.
Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

 Hong Kong's leader declares Wuhan virus emergency

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic [Video]Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in U.S. [Video]Second case of coronavirus confirmed in U.S.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a woman in her 60s is infected with the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, but says it is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China

Schools, now on Lunar New Year holidays, would remain shut until Feb. 17, while inbound and outbound flights and high speed rail trips between Hong Kong and...
IndiaTimes

Hong Kong leader declares virus emergency, halts visits to mainland China

Jerusalem Post

Tweets about this

Navz079

Navzster RT @cnnphilippines: JUST IN: Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an "emergency" The Hong Kong Disease contingency plan has been upgrad… 3 minutes ago

YIUU3210

YiU🇭🇰 RT @JooeySiiu: #HKG declares the #WuhanVirus outbreak emergency but then it is still not shutting down our borders, still allowing suspecte… 3 minutes ago

Erich0111

Erich01 RT @rapplerdotcom: All flights and trains from Wuhan to Hong Kong would be canceled until further notice. https://t.co/v4uGUKqhKi 5 minutes ago

86gn1

86gn1 RT @AFP: #UPDATE Hong Kong has declared a new coronavirus outbreak as an "emergency" -- the city's highest warning tier -- as authorities r… 5 minutes ago

BennyYung8

Benny Yung RT @HongKongFP: BREAKING: Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak ’emergency’ – the highest warning tier https://t.co/ZcAJsp7p8K #wuhancoro… 5 minutes ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Hong Kong declares coronavirus outbreak an Emergency, shuts schools for two weeks. #HongKong #ChinaVirus… https://t.co/SNOYxU4LzD 8 minutes ago

Aadi_Anadi_

आदि अनादि 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Hong Kong declares #Wuhan virus outbreak an 'emergency', reports AFP. #NovelCoronavirus 9 minutes ago

suneelsubra

Suneel 🇨🇦🕉 RT @moneycontrolcom: Hong Kong declared a new coronavirus outbreak as an "emergency" -- the city's highest warning tier -- as authorities r… 9 minutes ago

