|
Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an 'emergency'
|
|
Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Schools and universities would remain closed until February 17 while public events including a new year gala and next month's marathon have also been called off.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in U.S.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a woman in her 60s is infected with the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, but says it is..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:51Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this