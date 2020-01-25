Men's rights activist honoured for service to gender equity Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bettina Arndt was admitted as a Member of the Order of Australia for her "significant service to the community as a social commentator, and to gender equity through advocacy for men". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Mazengarb What a farce https://t.co/pVtaXVNL65 8 minutes ago C Montgomery Burns RT @michaelkoziol: Bettina Arndt receives Australia Day honour for service to gender equity through advocacy for men #auspol https://t.co/v… 13 minutes ago Michael Koziol Bettina Arndt receives Australia Day honour for service to gender equity through advocacy for men #auspol https://t.co/vWkPBYioIR 32 minutes ago Joanna Mendelssohn Men's rights activist honoured for service to gender equity Someone has a really sick sense of humour… https://t.co/lXnFGQhfx5 3 hours ago