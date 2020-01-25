Global  

Men's rights activist honoured for service to gender equity

The Age Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Bettina Arndt was admitted as a Member of the Order of Australia for her "significant service to the community as a social commentator, and to gender equity through advocacy for men".
