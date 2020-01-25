'People are listening a lot more': why Dan Sultan likes to work on Australia Day

Like many Indigenous people, singer-songwriter Dan Sultan finds Australia Day "painful" and believes a national day would be more inclusive if held on a different date.



Recent related videos from verified sources Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published 3 days ago POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas More than four in five Americans get genuinely excited about Valentine's Day — even more so than Christmas, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found this Hallmark holiday tops the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Organisers of Melbourne Invasion Day rally want protesters to #paytherent Organisers of a protest against Australia Day have asked attendees to bring cash and bank cards to "pay the rent" to Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait...

New Zealand Herald 4 days ago



Microsoft Translator gets Gaelic so we can communicate with more of the Irish With St. Patrick's Day fast approaching (March 17), many of us will soon be eating traditional Irish cuisine, such as corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and soda...

betanews 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this