New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND today

DNA Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
NZ vs IND Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, NZ Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, New Zealand vs India Head to Head.
Credit: Oneindia
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News 02:07

 Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the BlackCaps, the Men In Blue reached home in 19 overs thanks to some blistering batting performances...

Credit: Billboard News

Credit: Oneindia


Tweets about this

kingmakerariy

iamhearty RT @Cricketracker: Hitman is too good a player to miss out twice. You can make him C or VC. #Dream11 #Dream11Tips #Dream11Fantasy #NZvIND… 11 minutes ago

Cricketracker

CricTracker Hitman is too good a player to miss out twice. You can make him C or VC. #Dream11 #Dream11Tips #Dream11Fantasy… https://t.co/gSi9eZ6CV8 32 minutes ago

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND today https://t.co/EQDRACGJyo https://t.co/IcdhfBdDW3 33 minutes ago

dna

DNA New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND . . . #NZvIND #Cricket #TeamIndia… https://t.co/kei4dSebWW 55 minutes ago

vinit_192

Vinit Sancheti RT @_Sports_Only_: Tommorow is the 2nd T20I of the 5 match series between New Zealand and India. India, after winning the 1st, are up 1-0.… 3 hours ago

_Sports_Only_

Indian Sports Club Tommorow is the 2nd T20I of the 5 match series between New Zealand and India. India, after winning the 1st, are up… https://t.co/DZi4kWmZTG 3 hours ago

expertfreetips

Nekraj Bhartiya aka ExpertFreeTips New Zealand v India 2nd T20I 26 Jan 2020 Today Match & Dream11 Predictions | Who will win Jackpot https://t.co/Sysd9qC37v 4 hours ago

