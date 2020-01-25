Global  

Coronavirus: Hong Kong on alert as China lockdown tightens

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
As the number of global cases tops 1,300 with 41 deaths reported, Hong Kong has declared an emergency. China, which has already instigated a lockdown in 18 cities, announced it would limit inter-province travel.
News video: Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong hospital ramps up hygiene measures after coronavirus outbreak 03:33

 After the outbreak of the coronavirus from the Chinese mainland Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has escalated their hygiene measures today (January 23). Footage shows outdoors sinks and faucets where hospital visitors can rid wash as they enter and leave the health centre, while rows and rows...

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus [Video]Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated for coronavirus

Scenes at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong where two patients are being treated after contracting the deadly coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China. The footage shows the entrance of..

Nissin's Hong Kong arm sets up China JV

The Hong Kong-listed arm of Japan's Nissin Foods Holdings has set up a venture to market products in China.
Just-Food


