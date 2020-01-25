Global  

Iheanacho scores as Leicester beats Brentford in FA Cup

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game as Leicester clung on to an early lead to beat Brentford 1-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup. Leicester manager Brendan Rogers made nine changes to the lineup, with only Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez staying on. Forward Jamie Vardy wasn’t in the […]
