Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 Padma Awards - Full list

Hindu Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes and Sushma Swaraj get Padma Vibhushans posthumously.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

ICC Awards 2019 Full List: रोहित चुने गए साल के बेस्ट ODI क्रिकेटर, [Video]ICC Awards 2019 Full List: रोहित चुने गए साल के बेस्ट ODI क्रिकेटर,

ICC Awards 2019 Full List: रोहित चुने गए साल के बेस्ट ODI क्रिकेटर, विराट कोहली को मिला खास..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

Oscar Nominations 2020 [Video]Oscar Nominations 2020

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced this morning with Joker taking the lead with 11 nominations. Catch the Oscars live from Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on February 9th and see the..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canarytrap

Canary Trap RT @centerofright: Full list of Padma Awards - Padma Bhushan to Parrikarji , Anand Mahindra and PV Sindhu - https://t.co/0GVQ0PHs5X 11 seconds ago

aajoshi0607

Aayush Joshi RT @the_hindu: The 2020 #PadmaAwards were announced on Jan.25 with former Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes and Sushma Swaraj… 5 minutes ago

aajoshi0607

Aayush Joshi RT @IndianExpress: Padma Awards 2020: From Sushma Swaraj to Mary Kom, here is complete list of winners https://t.co/nVu368h0In 6 minutes ago

trio1545

Tribeni @LynneBiggar @Pvsindhu1 @sportstarweb Great to know she’s a teamVisa athlete . She has just been awarded a Padma Bh… https://t.co/g4uZFMURl5 10 minutes ago

jaihomumbai

parkash pujari RT @republic: Padma Awards: Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Zaheer Khan honoured among other sportspersons, full list here https://t.co/IucIs4kwLB 11 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Padma Awards 2020: From Sushma Swaraj to Mary Kom, here is complete list of winners https://t.co/nVu368h0In 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.