Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 Padma Awards: Padma Vibhushan for George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

Hindu Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The 2020 Padma list comprises seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Padma awards announced; posthumous honour for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj

The government on Saturday announced the Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country. The awards are conferred in three categories, namely,...
IndiaTimes

Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes posthumously; Manohar Parrikar given Padma Bhushan, Padma Shree for 118

This year, 7 people have been chosen for Padma Vibhushan, sixteen have been given the Padma Bhushan and 118 the Padma Shri for their outstanding achievements and...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DevenderShekhar

Devender Shekhar RT @RaginiS34927396: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Mary Kom Among 141 Padma Awards Recipients - NDTV https://t.co/VvvxOdaDrJ 6 seconds ago

UniversePragati

pragati mukhopadhyay Padma Awards announced Padma Vibhushan to George Fernandes,Arun Jaitley,Sushma Swaraj amongst 4 others https://t.co/JGbXW6KGwi 12 seconds ago

ushapadhee1996

Usha Padhee RT @PIB_India: #PadmaAwards2020 announced #PadmaAwards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categor… 19 seconds ago

Lolita_TNIE

Lalitha RT @NewIndianXpress: #NewsAlert | Padma Awards announced, Padma Vibhushan to be awarded to George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj an… 2 minutes ago

harshillukha

Harshil Lukha🇮🇳 RT @saviourishere4u: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Mary Kom Among 141 Padma Awards Recipients https://t.co/O7ZHJIdXVW 2 minutes ago

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @narendramodi177: Padma Awards announced Padma Vibhushan to George Fernandes,Arun Jaitley,Sushma Swaraj amongst 4 others #PadmaAwards h… 4 minutes ago

HarshSh10949916

Harsh Sharma RT @PIB_India: #PadmaAwards2020 announced : This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards. 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16… 4 minutes ago

AdvaniLakshya

LaKsHyA RT @airnewsalerts: Padma Awards announced Padma Vibhushan to George Fernandes,Arun Jaitley,Sushma Swaraj amongst 4 others https://t.co/8ab… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.