Trump's defence team begins arguments in Senate impeachment trial

CBC.ca Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump are presenting arguments today at the Senate impeachment trial. They will rebut the last three days of accusations from Democrats that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial Centered On Abuse Of Power Charge

Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial Centered On Abuse Of Power Charge 03:49

 CBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest from Capitol Hill.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial [Video]President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial

Saturday will see attorneys for President Trump deliver their opening statements in the Senate impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer [Video]'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's lawyers release legal brief ahead of Senate impeachment trial

President Trump's lawyers have released their official legal brief ahead of tomorrow's start of the Senate impeachment trial. They say the House failed to...
CBS News

Trump says he has 'great confidence in Senate'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had great confidence in the US Senate as it plunged into his impeachment trial. (Jan. 22)  
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

worldabcnews

World ABC News I just posted "Trump's defence team begins arguments in Senate impeachment trial" on Reddit https://t.co/ijluLFjxae 2 minutes ago

JustinJWilliam2

Justin J Williams Can they not prosecute him as he is a dim 💩💩? He would not need a defence team its undeniable. Trump team begins… https://t.co/04ImhOYS3D 2 hours ago

92newschannel

92 News HD Plus Trump's defence team begins arguments in US Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/fBXc6bobez https://t.co/xyfOXUB4Yc 2 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Reuters: Trump’s defence team begins arguments in US Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/CJTN11SZKm 2 hours ago

rubengarrido28

Ruben Garrido Trump's defence team begins its opening arguments on Saturday following three days of pres @AJEnglish… https://t.co/bbLhkqApEB 3 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Trump's defence team begins arguments in Senate impeachment trial - https://t.co/Y8B0UwYDf9 - https://t.co/XZ2uaLdh6x 3 hours ago

ThePeach_ca

The Peach Trump’s defence team begins arguments in Senate impeachment trial – https://t.co/DXwlrU5SqG https://t.co/5j3cmZ615T 3 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Trump’s defence team begins arguments in Senate impeachment trial | CBC News https://t.co/BHKujA3tJh https://t.co/vY4fHxVL3L 4 hours ago

