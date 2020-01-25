SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Private letters and other items that had belonged to Edmund G. “Pat” Brown when he was governor are being offered by the auction house Sotheby’s, which […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this KTVU Seller auctioning JFK docs from former California governor Jerry Brown https://t.co/dsWVlnRNjA https://t.co/lxtJhdIyku 11 minutes ago KOIN News Seller auctioning JFK docs from ex-California governor https://t.co/pI9SfJO22Q 20 minutes ago ✝️💖 Trin1ty 💖✝️ RT @kadajoza: 🤔Seller auctioning #JFK docs from ex-CA governor https://t.co/IfCbX0CrjC 28 minutes ago Ninon Aprea Governor Jerry Brown Wants to Know Vendor of Sotheby’s JFK Documents https://t.co/4Rzyh2oe2C 40 minutes ago marilyn joyce macri Seller auctioning JFK docs from ex-Calif. gov. https://t.co/uQpK5LGnyq 54 minutes ago Athletes Against Dv RT @WTOP: Former California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to the assassination of P… 57 minutes ago boulos fawzy maksemous Seller auctioning JFK docs from ex-Calif. gov. https://t.co/m3b4o5M5a3 They must conspired with Bush the father ! L… https://t.co/D7wFRqj5WT 1 hour ago Jim Former California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to the assa… https://t.co/wxkB1FpBg2 1 hour ago