Seller auctioning JFK docs from ex-California governor

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Private letters and other items that had belonged to Edmund G. “Pat” Brown when he was governor are being offered by the auction house Sotheby’s, which […]
