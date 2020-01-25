Global  

Politics weigh heavily in Trump’s Mideast peace plan

Saturday, 25 January 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — A blueprint the White House is rolling out to resolve the decades-long conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is as much about politics as it is about peace. President Donald Trump said he would likely release his long-awaited Mideast peace plan a little before he meets Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin […]
News video: Trump's Mideast peace plan: is it really the 'plan of the century'?

Trump's Mideast peace plan: is it really the 'plan of the century'? 03:18

