Fox News' Sean Hannity to interview President Trump before the Super Bowl

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
While the interview likely will be pre-taped, Trump is expected to fly in Palm Beach County Friday, then stay at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
