Worth Robbins There's still going to be a Super Bowl? Without Patriots? Who will watch? https://t.co/wFQklzQhUX via @usatoday 7 minutes ago TawnyJ13 RT @DailyCaller: Fox News’ Sean Hannity To Interview Trump During Super Bowl Pregame Show. https://t.co/OOu9mo2n16 25 minutes ago Jon RT @ShinySheet: Fox News’ Sean Hannity to interview President Trump before the Super Bowl https://t.co/kc9GUwtF0N 37 minutes ago Carol RT @thedailybeast: Fox News host Sean Hannity is set to interview President Donald Trump during the Superbowl pregame show https://t.co/BHu… 47 minutes ago Mister E RT @howiefoxjokes: Fox News’ Sean Hannity will interview Donald Trump before the Super Bowl. In essence, softball before football. 50 minutes ago Alex Kaufman I’m not hearing anything from the “stick to sports” crowd on this https://t.co/ggjV1nbgRd 52 minutes ago Zaire RT @AmerIndependent: Trump to give Super Bowl interview to loyal defender Sean Hannity by @owillis https://t.co/s7dBF6eKzN 53 minutes ago Howie Fox Fox News’ Sean Hannity will interview Donald Trump before the Super Bowl. In essence, softball before football. 1 hour ago