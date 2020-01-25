Government to award Padma Bhushan to PV Sindhu, Padma Vibhushan to Mary Kom

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Boxing sensation Mary Kom will receive the Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

