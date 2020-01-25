Global  

Peter MacKay begins bid to lead Canada’s Conservative party

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Former Canadian cabinet minister Peter MacKay criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday as he officially announced he is running to be leader of Canada’s Conservative Party. MacKay served as foreign minister and defense minister in ex-Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government. He is widely considered the favorite after other high profile […]
