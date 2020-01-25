Infamous Florida Easter bunny arrested after hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny was arrested and tried to use the costume to elude capture, authorities said. Antoine McDonald became an overnight phenomenon when a video captured him fighting a man on the streets […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Rise of the Guardians Film Clip - The Easter Bunny Is Cute! Rise of the Guardians Film Clip - The Easter Bunny Is Cute! After returning to the fight, Jack (Chris Pine) finds the Guardians in a weakened state and unprepared to fight Pitch (Jude Law). Plot.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 04:09Published on December 25, 2019 Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Easter Bunny Land Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Easter Bunny Land: Bunny (Hugh Jackman) takes the Guardians back to his homeland in order to get some help in getting his eggs out in time for Easter. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 03:35Published on December 25, 2019

Tweets about this