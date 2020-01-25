Global  

Infamous Florida Easter bunny arrested after hit-and-run

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny was arrested and tried to use the costume to elude capture, authorities said. Antoine McDonald became an overnight phenomenon when a video captured him fighting a man on the streets […]
