PredictionGuru New Zealand A vs India A, 3rd unofficial ODI Dream11 Team Prediction | Prediction Guru https://t.co/87kkiwav6f… https://t.co/I3CGoiXW8Y 10 minutes ago PredictionGuru New Zealand A vs India A, 3rd unofficial ODI Dream11 Team Prediction | Prediction Guru https://t.co/5VrACx5ZTl… https://t.co/zQRXJ0JeFM 12 minutes ago DNA New Zealand A vs India A, 3rd Unofficial ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZA vs INDA today . . . #NZAvINDA… https://t.co/6KT132kMcV 2 hours ago #INDvNZ Khaleel Ahmed fractured his left wrist during India A's first unofficial 50-over match against New Zealand A… https://t.co/2XhI9PUQFI 4 hours ago Cricbuzz Khaleel Ahmed fractured his left wrist during India A's first unofficial 50-over match against New Zealand A https://t.co/JwDjO1ZrIY 4 hours ago Babul ahmad RT @CricketNDTV: Khaleel Ahmed fractured his left wrist during India A's first unofficial 50-over match against New Zealand A https://t.co… 4 hours ago AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: Khaleel Ahmed fractured his left wrist during India A's furst unofficial 50-over match against New Zealand A https://t.co… 5 hours ago CricketNDTV Khaleel Ahmed fractured his left wrist during India A's first unofficial 50-over match against New Zealand A https://t.co/dLQ3Fpz9kP 5 hours ago