SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former California Rep. Fortney "Pete" Stark, Jr., an influential Democrat whose legislative work helped reshape America's health care system, has died. He was 88. Stark's family said he died Friday at his home in Maryland. They did not disclose a cause of death. During his 40-year career in Congress representing the