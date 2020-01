Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner and NCAA President Gene Corrigan has died. He was 91. The league said Saturday he died “peacefully overnight surrounded by his family” in Charlottesville, Virginia. Corrigan was the ACC’s third full-time commissioner, serving from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996. While he was commissioner, the […] 👓 View full article