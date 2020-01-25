Global  

Salma Hayek apologizes for praising controversial new novel

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Salma Hayek is apologizing for promoting a controversial new novel, Jeanine Cummins’ “American Dirt,” without actually reading it. “American Dirt,” published Tuesday, tells the story of a Mexican woman and her 8-year-old son fleeing to the U.S. border after numerous family members are murdered in drug cartel-related violence. The heavily publicized […]
