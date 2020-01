Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks completed a trade Saturday to acquire 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round draft pick this year. The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon, ending his season. The Warriors will get Utah’s second-round pick. Dallas […] 👓 View full article