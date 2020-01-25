Robinson helps UNC beat Miami 94-71 to end 5-game skid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points and North Carolina ended a five-game losing streak by beating Miami 94-71 on Saturday. Freshman Armando Bacot added 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Tar Heels (9-10, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost six straight league games for the […]

