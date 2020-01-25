Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sweep Schalke aside

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Schalke have been reborn under David Wagner, but their run was brought to an abrupt end by a Bayern Munich side flexing their muscles. The result puts Bayern just one point behind RB Leipzig.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bayern legend Oliver Kahn becomes board member [Video]Bayern legend Oliver Kahn becomes board member

'I know how high expectations are', says former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn on becoming a Bayern board member.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:33Published

New Bayern board member Oliver Kahn defends Nuebel transfer [Video]New Bayern board member Oliver Kahn defends Nuebel transfer

Former Bayern Munich great Oliver Kahn defends his club's decision to sign Schalke keeper Alexander Nuebel.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bayern Munich 5-0 FC Schalke 04: Robert Lewandowski scores again in comfortable win

Robert Lewandowski scores his 21st Bundesliga goal of the season as Bayern Munich thrash Schalke to move a point behind league leaders RB Leipzig.
BBC Sport

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich host Schalke

Schalke have been reborn under David Wagner, but can they continue their good run against Bayern Munich? Robert Lewandowski and co. are out to stop the Royal...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sweep Schalke aside: Schalke have been reborn under David Wagner, but… https://t.co/bhUf4547GZ 53 minutes ago

CappersNorthern

NorthernCappers Soccer for today. Went 3-0 yesterday, let’s look for another sweep today lads 🧹 Premier League: POD 3U Leicester… https://t.co/I66aWC54hI 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.