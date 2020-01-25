Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sammamish cancels Lunar New Year festival over coronavirus fears

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
This year will be the first time in more than a decade the Sammamish Chinese School will not participate in a Lunar New Year celebration.  The school is among more than a dozen groups and organizations that had planned to take part in Saturday’s Sammamish Lunar New Year Festival until fears over coronavirus ground the event to a halt.   “All […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Time Out New York's Things To Do This Weekend

Time Out New York's Things To Do This Weekend 03:08

 Time Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez with details about a roller disco brunch party in Brooklyn, ice bumper cars in Bryant Park and the Lunar New Year Festival in Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic [Video]Dozens killed, 1,300 infected as China tries to prevent pandemic

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped as the Lunar New Year got off to a gloomy start on Saturday, with Hong Kong declaring a virus emergency. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders [Video]North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders

North Korea joined in Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, beginning with a traditional show of loyalty for the country's former leaders. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Starbucks shuts shops, suspends delivery in China's Hubei amid virus outbreak

Starbucks has closed all shops and suspended delivery services in China's Hubei province for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, where a coronavirus outbreak...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Virus casts shadow over China's biggest festival, but little worry at epicenter

Health authorities are concerned that a virus originating in central China could spread when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during next week's lunar new...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.