Sammamish cancels Lunar New Year festival over coronavirus fears

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

This year will be the first time in more than a decade the Sammamish Chinese School will not participate in a Lunar New Year celebration. The school is among more than a dozen groups and organizations that had planned to take part in Saturday’s Sammamish Lunar New Year Festival until fears over coronavirus ground the event to a halt. “All […] 👓 View full article

