Manek leads Oklahoma past Mississippi State 63-62

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brady Manek scored 18 points, and Oklahoma defeated Mississippi State 63-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Alondes Williams added a career-high 13 points for the Sooners (13-6) in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Robert Woodard II scored 15 points and Tyson Carter added 14 for Mississippi State […]
