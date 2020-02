BOSTON (AP) — Jairus Hamilton scored a career-high 23 points, Jay Heath added 15 points and Boston College snapped a four-game losing with a 61-56 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon. Jared Hamilton had his only two baskets of the game in the final 3½ minutes for the Eagles (10-10, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). Landers […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sensex rallies by 413 points to scale new high, Nifty close at 12,165 Sensex rallies by 413 points to scale new high, Nifty close at 12,165 Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published on December 18, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources McCallum lifts Jacksonville past Kennesaw State 83-64 KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — DeAnthony McCallum had a career-high 22 points as Jacksonville defeated Kennesaw State 83-64 on Saturday. Destin Barnes had 15 points for...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Texas Tech rebounds with 89-81 win over No. 12 West Virginia LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti had a career-high 25 points and a pair of Texas Tech freshmen also scored more than 20 as the Red Raiders snapped a...

Seattle Times 4 days ago





Tweets about this