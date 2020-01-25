Could not recognise Omar Abdullah, says Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress leader expressed concerns in the past about the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Peerzada Muneer RT @ndtv: "I could not recognise Omar...": Mamata Banerjee reacts to viral photo. https://t.co/XpmaOdf00g https://t.co/boP7krg2jZ 3 hours ago Aditi Chhabra "I Could Not Recognise Omar...": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Viral Photo https://t.co/Ox8Lp28bSw 3 hours ago mohammed S "I Could Not Recognise Omar...": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Viral Photo - NDTV https://t.co/1qzzp8EKjH 4 hours ago Danish Shakoor "I Could Not Recognise Omar...": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Viral Photo - NDTV https://t.co/gnNetGUCRI 4 hours ago Arshad Ch "I Could Not Recognise Omar...": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Viral Photo - NDTV https://t.co/56IxI4YZRN 5 hours ago ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL "I Could Not Recognise Omar...": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Viral Photo - NDTV https://t.co/L3rHV26Lsy 5 hours ago Dr Benoy Kumar Chattapadhyaya "I Could Not Recognise Omar...": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Viral Photo - NDTV https://t.co/7k3kwmFj9M 5 hours ago Debabrato "I Could Not Recognise Omar...": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Viral Photo https://t.co/aTiOe5antC https://t.co/j5cDuSIaoM 5 hours ago